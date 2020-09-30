The calendar year 2020 has taught us many things. Expect the unexpected, prepare for things never-before-seen, and most importantly, embrace the good things you have, because good things don’t last forever.
The volunteer firefighters of Hampshire County are asking for your support on Election Day to Vote YES for the fire levy. This levy provides funding to all 8 fire departments within the county.
Currently all 8 fire stations are 100 percent volunteer. The only source of income for these departments, is the current levy and fundraisers done throughout the year.
This year, as a result of COVID-19, many departments have seen a dramatic decrease in funding due to not being able to hold fundraisers. Without fundraisers, and without the levy, our departments would not be able to operate any longer.
The current levy has been in place for over 30 years, and has substantially assisted the departments to continue to provide the excellent services in our area. That said, even with the levy, many of the busier departments struggle to stay open, as the supplemental funding sometime isn’t enough.
The cost to outfit a new firefighter, including training, new gear, and equipment is over $5,000. A new fire truck, can range anywhere from $400,000 to excess of $1.5 million dollars.
Add in costs of fuel, vehicle insurance, workman’s compensation insurance and other budgetary items, and the services provided to the citizens of Hampshire County get costly in a hurry.
Even with all of the difficulties of financial uncertainty, the volunteers of Hampshire County continue to strive for excellence as both members of the community, and for the community.
The Romney Fire Company, for example, visits with over 400 students every fall for Fire Prevention Week, educating students on fire safety as well as providing tools and resources to local teachers to facilitate lessons that encompass grade level learning for each year’s theme.
The firefighters in Hampshire County also provide top-notch specialty services for the citizens of our region, having received some of the best, and most technical swift water and rope rescue training in the country.
We have seen many unique rescue situations arise due to our varying weather patterns and vast terrain differences. The fact that we have the tools needed to perform these rescues and have personnel trained to do them, is a testament to having the funding in place to accomplish these tasks.
The county’s 8 fire departments have also served as great steppingstones, as many of the stations have volunteers that have obtain career fire department positions in neighboring jurisdictions. This adds valuable experience and knowledge to our local departments while not at work and promotes the ability to have younger members join as they see it as an avenue for a career.
Unfortunately, volunteer numbers are dropping.
As the volunteer service continues to evolve, it is more crucial than ever to maintain the levy for a funding source. The average age of volunteer firefighters is increasing, while the number of active volunteers is decreasing.
Less and less people to work the fundraisers results in less and less ability to collect the needed revenue to sustain services. More time on fundraisers equals a higher burnout rate, and less and less people to run calls.
Having a reliable, fully staffed and trained fire department will reduce your homeowner’s insurance. If stations close, and the next closest station is too far away for your company’s standard, it could be very costly for your insurance.
Vote yes to sustain service. Vote yes to continue fire prevention in the schools. Vote yes to continue to support trained and equipped volunteer firefighters in our county.
Volunteers save money compared to the costs of staffing a career department. Simply, Vote Yes, and after you vote yes, contact your local department to ask how you can help out.
