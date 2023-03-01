ROMNEY — The Town of Romney held its second hearing on Thursday, Feb. 23, for the town’s pool planning grant application with no turnout from the public. Romney Mayor Beverly Keadle and Romney Town Attorney Logan Mantz were at the hearing.
Following the end of the hearing was the town special session to approve the grant application submission. Town councilmembers Bill Taylor, Paula O’Brien and Carl Laitenberger joined the special meeting via Zoom.
“This resolution is a requirement for the grant application that we are getting ready to submit tomorrow,” Mantz explained.
The grant application required two public hearings that had to be held two weeks apart before a resolution was passed. The notice for the hearings also had to be published in the paper. The town met those requirements, and council members unanimously approved moving with the submission of the pool’s planning grant application, available through the West Virginia CAD, that had to be submitted by Friday, Feb. 24 at 5 p.m.
After the meeting, Town Treasurer Keri Shreve mentioned that the town would post job applications for two lifeguards and a pool manager.
The town may consider closing the pool if quality candidates do not apply for the positions. The town will post the announcement within the job post.
