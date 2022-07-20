ROMNEY — The owner of Love Shack Dog Rescue has been granted 7 years of supervised probation instead of 33 months in jail for animal cruelty.
Sabrena Droescher is also banned from caring for, owning or possessing any animals of any kind in the sentence handed down by Circuit Judge Carter Williams June 1. The final order was only electronically filed at the Circuit Clerk’s office last week.
“The Court also recommends that the Defendant consider therapy,” the order notes.
Droescher pled no contest in Magistrate Court on April 5 to 11 misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty. Another 92 charges that were filed against her a year ago — 1 for each dog removed from her properties on Timber Mountain — were dismissed.
“These 11 are the most severe of the cases,” Prosecutor Rebecca Miller told Magistrate John Rohrbaugh during the 10-minute hearing in April.
Rohrbaugh sentenced Droescher to 3 months in jail for each count, with time to be served consecutively.
But she remained free until Williams could rule last month on the supervised probation. Magistrate court can only grant unsupervised probation.
Animal cruelty is a misdemeanor crime under Hampshire County laws. It is punishable by up to 6 months in jail or a $500 to $3,000 fine, or both, for each count.
In addition to the jail time Rohrbaugh ordered, Droescher must pay $1,927.75 in court costs.
She is allowed to leave the state to commute to an office job she has in Virginia.
Cpl. Phoebe Lahman of the Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation into Droescher’s Love Shack rescue in the fall of 2020. At that time Droescher was ordered to reduce the number of dogs she housed. Instead, the ranks of her pit bull rescues increased.
When sheriff’s deputies executed a search warrant on her Cabin Road property on April 5, 2021, they found the remains of at least 20 dogs along with dozens of live ones.
Droescher was charged with 103 counts of animal cruelty. Rescues from up and down the Atlantic Seaboard took dogs from Love Shack in the days following the raid.
Droescher sued the county civilly to regain possession of 7 of her dogs that she said were her own pets. Magistrate Ron DiCiolla quickly turned down that request and last summer Circuit Judge Charles Carl affirmed the denial.
“There is no excuse for what happened here,” Carl told Droescher as he ordered her to pay the county $4,533 for the expense that animal control has incurred in keeping the dogs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.