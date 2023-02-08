STEM fest

Zin Myat and Danica Wolfe explain how to program the robot to move during the 2022 Mineral County STEM Festival.

 WVU Extension Mineral County

Local collaborative partners are excited to offer “Robotics” and “Coding” activities during the 10th Annual Mineral County STEM Festival on Saturday, March 25 from noon to 4 p.m. on the WVU Potomac State College, Keyser Campus.

The festival’s mission is to invigorate youths’ interest in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) programs and careers by presenting compelling, exciting, educational and entertaining science gatherings.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.