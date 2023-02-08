Local collaborative partners are excited to offer “Robotics” and “Coding” activities during the 10th Annual Mineral County STEM Festival on Saturday, March 25 from noon to 4 p.m. on the WVU Potomac State College, Keyser Campus.
The festival’s mission is to invigorate youths’ interest in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) programs and careers by presenting compelling, exciting, educational and entertaining science gatherings.
The Moorefield JackBots Robotics youth teams will be featured facilitators. Youths on these teams develop STEM skills and practice engineering principles, while realizing teamwork, innovation, and hard work.
The teams are coached by Bonnie Crites and Alicen Adkins with the help of several community mentors.
“While the JackBots are excited about receiving many robotic game awards, they are most excited about promoting their love of all things STEM in their community,” said Crites, “and they are looking forward to leading hands-on activities during the Mineral County STEM Festival!”
Youth and families who stop by the JackBot stations will learn how to code a robot using FLL-C Scratch based coding, drive a robot using a controller, and receive a DIY STEM kit to conduct their own experiment at home.
The Moorefield High School (MHS) JackBots compete as part of the FIRST Chesapeake First Tech Challenge where the students are challenged to design, build, program and operate robots to play a floor game in an alliance format.
The Moorefield Middle School (MMS) JackBots compete as part of the WV FIRST Lego League Challenge where students research a real-world problem such as food safety, recycling, energy, etc., and are challenged to develop an innovative solution. They also must design, build, and program a robot using LEGO MINDSTORMS® to compete in a game challenge on a tabletop playing field.
The Moorefield Intermediate (MIS) JackBots compete as part of the WV FIRST Lego League Explore where students experiment and grow their confidence, critical thinking, and design skills through hands-on learning.
Other robotics opportunities featured at the STEM Festival will include “The A-Team Robotics” facilitated by Dennis Dennison from Allegany County and “4-H Rambunctious Robotics” club led by Steve Kimble with the IBM and the Mineral County 4-H Program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.