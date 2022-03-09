ROMNEY — The Hampshire County Development Authority Board agreed to seek grant funding for their planned business incubator and rail spur at the Romney Business Park at its Feb. 16 meeting.
The board approved 3 resolutions to apply for funding for projects in the Romney Business Park. Two committed the board to applying to the USDA’s Rural Business Development Grant Program and RISE (Rural Innovation Stronger Economy) Grant Program for funds to renovate Units B and C of the Romney Business Park’s multi-tenant building into a business incubator and innovation center.
A new roof for the multi-tenant building was included in renovation plans, after Johnson pointed out the HCDA has been “sending good money after bad” with repeated repairs of the building’s roof, fixing a leak in one place only to have new problems develop elsewhere.
The authority’s Marketing Committee is working on estimating operating costs for the business incubator so that they can determine the cost per square foot for businesses leasing space.
The 3rd funding opportunity the board will pursue is an application to the U.S. Economic Development Administration Public Works Program for grant funds to extend rail and fiber optic Internet service into the park.
In other business, Executive Director Eileen Johnson reported that all the local businesses she has been visiting have reported record years and had hired or attempted to hire additional help, though they all also reported supply chain issues.
A spring goal for the authority will be completing work on getting Lot 1 in the Romney Business Park pulled out of the flood plain. They will need about 900 cubic yards of fill, and as things open up they may need help locating the fill needed for the site. o
