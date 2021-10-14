The benefit at the Hampshire County Fairgrounds for Brian “Skeeter” Sowers and Tommy Wilfong is being pushed back a day.
Events will take place from 1 to 5 p.m. this Sunday (Oct. 17) instead of Saturday because of Saturday’s forecast for rain.
The Augusta and Slanesville Ruritans are sponsoring the benefit to cover medical expenses for the pair.
The afternoon will include a car and motorcycle show, music, funnel cakes and other food, a silent auction and cornhole tournament.
Car show prizes include best car, best truck, best motorcycle and a young guns award for best under 21.
