ROMNEY - One person is dead and one person is in custody following a shooting that happened in Romney Tuesday afternoon, the Romney Police Department confirmed.
The incident is currently under investigation, said Officer Brian Kerling, so as of right now, there isn't much information available to the public.
The incident occurred on Grafton Street in Romney.
This story is still developing, and the Review will update it as more information is available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.