ROMNEY — The Hampshire County Public Library in Romney was the recipient of several recent grant awards – providing them with needed funding for community outreach.
HCPL director Anna Poland explained last week that the library received $500 from the County United Way organization, which the library is putting toward stocking their food pantry with nonperishable items. The food pantry, located in the yard of the adjoining Davis House, is available for community use.
Poland said she also applied for a Hampshire County Community Foundation grant, and the library as awarded with two more installations of $500 – one through a Community Impact Fund and one through the Erin Michelle Pancake Memorial Fund.
The $1,000 from the Community Foundation will go toward two distinct library projects, Poland said.
First, $500 will go to purchase food for the library’s “summer snack packs,” which provide families with a small bag of food weekly during the summer while kids are out of school.
“We try to keep it healthy,” Poland explained. “We bag them up and the kids just come in and get one. The next week, they just come and get another.”
The other half from the Community Impact Fund will go toward purchasing items for the library’s personal hygiene box, also located next door at the Davis House.
The hygiene box includes items such as toothbrushes, travel-sized toothpaste, soaps, deodorant and feminine hygiene products as well.
“It’s all open to anyone in the community,” Poland said. “We try to refill that every morning.”
Poland added that the library does occasionally get donations – and they’re always accepted with open arms.
“We are always looking for donations,” she added.
At some point this summer, the library is also looking to team up with the Hampshire County Arts Council to have yet another box of goodies – this time, an art exchange.
The vision? Art supplies, such as pens, pencils, crayons, even sketchbooks and paints, to be available for kids to use for their various art endeavors.
“We want to encourage the children,” Poland remarked. “We have lots and lots of talented children in our schools,” and she added that she hopes the art exchange box can further foster that passion.
