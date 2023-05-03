ROMNEY — The Hampshire County Public Library in Romney was the recipient of several recent grant awards – providing them with needed funding for community outreach.

HCPL director Anna Poland explained last week that the library received $500 from the County United Way organization, which the library is putting toward stocking their food pantry with nonperishable items. The food pantry, located in the yard of the adjoining Davis House, is available for community use.

