CAPON BRIDGE — People may be more familiar with the Kentucky rifle, or the Winchester — but there was a distinctive Hampshire County Rifle too.
This Sunday a section of Cold Stream Road will be dedicated to honor some of the 19th Century gunsmiths who created it, practicing their trade in a now-vanished community at Edwards Run.
The dedication will take place at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Fort Edwards Visitor Center, 350 Cold Stream Road, in a ceremony sponsored by Delegate Ruth Rowan and designed by local historian Charles Hall’s HistoricHampshire.org website.
Rowan introduced the resolution, co-sponsored by outgoing Delegate Daryl Cowles, that points out that the Edwards Run area was once a center of industrial activity. Similar communities once could be found scattered all across Hampshire County.
