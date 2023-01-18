ROMNEY — The school board had a short agenda for their Jan. 9 meeting, honoring students with their monthly CAKE awards, hearing a few appearances, approving personnel changes and talking technology improvements.
The biggest discussion Monday night surrounded the naming of the three new elementary schools (currently temporarily named Central, West and North). Community member Clint Shingleton appeared in front of the board briefly to ask why the names have to change.
“My question is, why are we changing the name, who’s in charge of changing the name, and who makes the final decision?” he asked, focusing on Slanesville Elementary. “Why are we changing the name of the school?”
Hampshire High School athletic director Trey Stewart also made an appearance with a concern about the bleachers in the HHS gymnasium.
“The bleachers at the gym, they break, we repair them. They break, we repair them. It seems to be an ongoing thing every year,” he said, adding that the lifespan of those particular bleachers is between 20-25 years, and the high school is on year 29.
He said the bleachers have shaky handrails, no wheelchair accessibility, and don’t hold the current capacity to host a boys’ basketball regional championship, also handing the board inspection paperwork from October – which recommended that the bleachers be replaced.
Board vice president Matthew Trimble asked if Stewart could secure an up-to-date quote for bleacher replacement, and Stewart agreed, adding that time is of the essence.
“We would need to consider a purchase fairly soon for it to be here by Aug. 1,” Stewart said.
The county schools’ technology director Lori Gnegy gave her update to the board last Monday, talking about her team, the county network, devices used by teachers and students, technological literacy and some of the challenges her department faces.
The biggest challenges, she said, are the lack of professional development support for teachers who may not understand new technology, teachers who might be resistant or fearful to change and the incorporation of technology into the classroom, devices being used as “filler” for time, a lack of relevant STEM curriculum and extracurriculars, especially at the middle and high school levels, and, of course, the costs associated with advancing the technology used in Hampshire County schools.
The board also approved a short personnel list at their meeting, which included the resignation of Will Nose as the HHS music teacher and band director, which will be effective when a qualified replacement is found.
Board member Kim Poland pointed out that the Blomquist family has been going through a rough time, and she commended the folks who pitched in to help.
“I think it was amazing what this community did to stand up and help the Blomquist family,” she said. “This community pulls for each other.”
Finally, once a month, the school board honors students with their CAKE awards – “Catch a Kid Excelling” – and Monday’s meeting continued the tradition.
The board recognized the following students:
Emma Hughes (AES), Addy Ott (CBES), Ivy Gebert (RES), Bailey Haines (SES), Gannon Rizer (SGES), Lila Watkins, Trenton Voit, Savannah Hawse (all CBMS), Ariel Gosnell, Lainah Gayle, Rheagan Barnes (all RMS), and Caiden Ravenscroft, Vincent Greear, Jordan Gray and Matthew Welk (HHS).
