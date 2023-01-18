School board

January’s CAKE award winners

ROMNEY — The school board had a short agenda for their Jan. 9 meeting, honoring students with their monthly CAKE awards, hearing a few appearances, approving personnel changes and talking technology improvements.

The biggest discussion Monday night surrounded the naming of the three new elementary schools (currently temporarily named Central, West and North). Community member Clint Shingleton appeared in front of the board briefly to ask why the names have to change.

