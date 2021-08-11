Indiana couple makes pilgrimage to the Mountain State
There’s 1 gas station. There’s a Dollar General. There’s an auto parts store.
There’s also Jim Inskeep and his wife Janet, who, just this week, made their 1st-ever pilgrimage south to our very own Romney, bringing history, family memories and curiosity to this small mountain town.
In 1995, Romney’s Dan Oates was traveling to Indianapolis, and, curious, he stopped while en route in Romney, Ind. There, he met Mr. and Mrs. Inskeep, Jim Inskeep’s parents.
Oates discovered that the Inskeep family had ties to Romney, W.Va., and now, 26 years later, Jim and Janet have made their way to the Mountain State to learn a little more about their West Virginia relatives.
“For years, we’ve wanted to do this,” Janet explained.
“It’s the 1st time any of us (Inskeeps) have been here,” added Jim.
Jim described their little hometown, which has a population of no more than 900 people.
“You step out your back door, and you just see miles that way,” he said. “You go out the front door, and you just see miles that way, too.”
Janet added, “I was just surprised to see all of these hills, and these beautiful homes. It’s really neat to see.”
Jim reminisced about how his parents felt when Oates’ article was initially published over 2 decades ago, mentioning that his parents were “proud” to be published in the Hampshire Review.
“Mom was tickled to death to have that article in the paper,” Jim said. “Mom always wanted to come down here, but she had leukemia and she never got to come to Romney.”
Jim has a clipping of the ’95 article about his late parents (“They were wonderful people,” he said.), and he says it’s incredibly important to his family.
“The nieces and nephews, they want the article,” he chuckled. “I keep saying, ‘Not ‘til your Uncle Jim dies.’”
Janet said they’ve had a fun trip so far, and hope to meet with a distant relative here to learn more about the Romney, W.Va. Inskeeps.
“There’s just so much history here,” Janet said. “This is such a neat town.”
