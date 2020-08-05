It’s hot. Searing hot at times. Humid and hot at others. That is when you know the dog days of summer have arrived.
These are the kind of days when you want to do as little as possible, no matter how much work you breeze through during the day.
These are the kinds of days when your mind starts to wander and wonder about those cold winter days. How you said when it was frigid cold you couldn’t wait until summer.
Summertime is here in full force.
Yes, we all know this has been a summer like no other. Masks, crowd restrictions, events canceled on the regular. It has been so unreal it is surreal at this point.
Summer is all about mowing lawns and gardening, cookouts, and sports being played in the lush green grass and sipping tea, lemonade or your favorite beverage in the shade.
The sounds of kids playing and lawnmowers firing up around the neighborhood fill the air. The scents of a barbecue or grilling session wafting through the ether.
There is no cold. There is no snow. Only heat now. The sun is blaring down on us, and we are enjoying every second of it.
While we are in the midst of the dogs days of summer, we also realize that summer is now on the downturn.
Soon, student-athletes in football, soccer, volleyball, cross country and cheerleaders will begin lengthy practices to hone their skills for the upcoming season.
The whistles screeching in the summer breeze signaling the start and stop of drills. The shouts of instructions echoing through the day as coaches enter the teaching phases of the preseason.
Meanwhile, teachers are preparing classrooms, stocking up on supplies and crafting lesson plans.
We are now in August, and before we know it we will begin that slow venture into fall. The days will cool off just a little, while the temperatures at night will fall. The leaves will eventually begin to change, and we will progress from cookouts to tailgating and enjoying hot beverages instead of cooler ones.
What is your favorite time of the year? I am not so sure I have one. I like each season for what it can bring, whether it is heat and humidity, snow and ice, or crisp, cool spring or autumn days.
I enjoy the cold and snow - as long as temperatures are not below freezing — as much as I do the heat and humidity of summer. I have learned to adjust to both as I have lived in a couple different climates in my lifetime.
I have gone from the Appalachian Mountains to the coastal plains to the flatlands of the deep south. I’ve been through blizzards, earthquakes and hurricanes. Each were very unique.
For now, I am going to continue to enjoy the fruits of summer — both the kind radiating from the warm sun and the ones that grow on trees for eating.
Even amid a pandemic, there are positives out there. You just have to know where to look for them.
Brent Addleman is group editor and publisher for the Hampshire Review. Reach him at 304-822-3871 or email brent@hampshirereview.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.