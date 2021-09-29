Staff shortages strain schools here, require ‘creative’ fixes
ROMNEY — It’s the refrain heard ‘round the county: “We need people.”
The school system-wide substitute staff shortage was a big topic at Monday evening’s school board meeting, with 2 service personnel even appearing in front of the board to share their experiences.
“We’re not the only ones in this boat,” said Pam Slocum, personnel director for Hampshire County Schools. “All of our regular positions are pretty much filled, which is uncommon, but we just have a shallow pool of subs that’s trickling out.”
While having a nearly-full staff of regular positions is good news, the lack of substitutes in classrooms, buses, kitchens and custodial crews has created challenges for the school system.
Take the transportation department, for example.
Transportation supervisor J.W. See has been driving a bus since the 2nd day of school, Slocum pointed out. There just aren’t enough people to help fill the gaps when needed.
Mark Shanholtz and Joe Bloom, custodians at Hampshire High School, appeared in front of the board to share their daily challenges with the board as well, personifying the struggle that the whole county, and state as a whole, is facing.
“We all know we need help up there,” Bloom said simply. “That school is 60 years old. We can’t make it look like a new school. (The school) has to do something.”
One of the issues Bloom described was trash pickup at Rannells Field, since trucks can’t drive on the new turf field.
Someone would have to walk across the field to empty the trash drums, then walk them back to the truck, which would be no easy feat without help.
Bloom said that while small-scale solutions like repairing the school’s side-by-side could help, the overwhelming issue is that there just aren’t enough people.
“I’ve been working at the high school for 3 years,” Bloom said. “I like working up there, but they have no idea how much work it takes, and time.”
Shanholtz reinforced Bloom’s point, bringing a printout of the daily duties of the school’s custodial staff so the board could see the breakdown.
Copies of the printout were made and distributed to the 4 present board members (Dee Dee Rinker was absent).
“They run us ragged some days,” Shanholtz admitted. “I just don’t know what we’re supposed to do.”
It’s a people problem, and board president Debbie Champ highlighted creativity as one of the top solutions to filling the positions, as well as looking outside of the county.
“Even if you’re not from here, come on over,” Champ said with a laugh. “I think we need to be a little more creative.”
Slocum said that she’d be open to hearing ideas about how to creatively get people into these Hampshire County positions. HHS principal Adam Feazell suggested the possibility of implementing a “service personnel” concentration at the high school to allow students to get their foot in the door with a service personnel career path.
Champ agreed that giving young people an opportunity to enter into service personnel careers within the school system could be a viable solution to expand the pool of potential employees in the county.
“We’ve got to get these kids and keep them here. It’s a good career for them. We have to get them before they go to a plant in Hardy County or Winchester. Let them know they could stay here,” Champ mused. “Our pool needs to be a little deeper.”
