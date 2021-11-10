For a moment, I think, everyone in the magistrate courtroom at Romney’s Judicial Center last Thursday believed in divine intervention.
One of the prospective jurors had just stood to say that he was a good friend of J.W. See, the transportation supervisor for Hampshire County Schools, who would be a witness in the misdemeanor trial that would begin a few minutes later.
“I’d hate to have to decide against what J.W. testified to,” the man said.
Magistrate John Rohrbaugh considered the declaration and was just asking Prosecutor Rebecca Miller and defense attorney Lawrence Sherman if they would be OK with dismissing the man from duty on those grounds.
That’s when the lights in the courtroom went out and came back on just seconds later.
“Well, I guess that answers that question,” someone in the room said as laughter rippled through the crowd.
And another prospective juror, Bob Mayhew, leaned over and said to me, “That better make the story.”
Well, it isn’t in the news article on the trial, but it turned out that it was a highlight for most of the prospects sitting in the courtroom that morning.
I’d say the highlight for the 6 jurors who ended up being selected was likely the case itself, complete with a whiplash-quick “not guilty” verdict at the end of the day.
But for the other dozen-plus who showed up, you can’t beat the timing of unseen forces.
Picking a jury is a deliberate process that can be as fascinating as the trial that follows. It’s called voir dire, from the French, meaning “speak truth.”
More than enough people — in this case, 20 — are called to court as a pool from which enough people — in this case, 6 — can be picked to sit in judgment on a case.
Ten were seated in the jury box; the others in the audience gallery.
Why the extras? To make sure the final pool is as fair and relatively random as possible. Questions are asked to weed out potential problems.
Last Thursday the prospects were asked not only if they knew the principals in the case — the defendant and his accuser — but also the witnesses that were being called.
Knowing a witness wasn’t necessarily grounds for being dismissed. After all, this is a small county and people know people.
But if those who said they knew witnesses were then asked if they could make a fair and impartial decision.
That sent a couple of folks home, including Mr. Lights-Out.
(By the way, I’m only mentioning Bob Mayhew by name because he opened the door to do so. I knew one other prospective juror — See? It’s a small county — but I’ll respect her privacy.
At least 1 prospective juror was a school employee and the case involved school personnel, but she stayed in the pool until the end, as a few more prospects were winnowed out over questions like have you ever had a run-in with the law or have you served on a criminal jury before.
Several folks raised their hands to that question, including 1 woman in the jury box who said this was her 5th jury in 3 states.
One man in the jury box was disqualified and Mayhew was called to replace him up front.
A few more people were dismissed for stated reasons, then the process wound up when Rohrbaugh gave the list to Miller and Sherman, who each got to cross 2 names off it without having to explain their reasons.
Mayhew was out at that point. So was the woman of 5 trials. And, I think, the school employee.
Six people were left, and the real work of the day began, opening arguments in the case of the state vs. Joseph Mauler on a charge of unlawful restraint.
And the rest, who did their civic duty too, were dismissed to go about their lives. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.