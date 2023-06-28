Blatt

Michele Blatt

CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Board of Education (WVBE) named Michele Blatt as the 34th State Superintendent of Schools last Friday during a special meeting in Charleston, effective July 1, 2023.

Blatt, who currently serves as the Deputy State Superintendent, is a 17-year employee of the West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) and has managed many of the organization’s executive functions and critical relationships during that time.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.