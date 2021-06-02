Elvira Camarillo of Yellow Spring and Marleigh Blackwell of Capon Bridge both performed at the event, and Blackwell won 3rd place in the entire competition.
“Marleigh’s lyricism and stage presence commanded the attention of the audience. Her poem deployed a powerful message that will surely be remembered,” said Cully Wilkins, the judge facilitator about Blackwell’s performance of their original poem, “Mental Illness.”
This year marks the 2nd time that Project Write Inc., Wardensville Garden Market and The River House teamed up to give teens a place to share their creativity through the medium of spoken word. The competition was open to students in grades 8 through 12. Rhonda Lancaster, president of Project Write Inc., said that each participant delivered an “outstanding performance” and used this platform to engage their audience in inclusive narratives and advocacy. The youth performers each shared an original poem, and the top 3 winners received cash prizes while all participants in the contest received gift bags of items from the sponsors and WordPlay, an independent bookstore in Wardensville.
Leading up to the event, coaches from the sponsoring organizations offered 4 free workshops on writing and performing, free of charge to participants.
Last year’s Mountain Echoes Spoken Word event was held virtually through Zoom, which, as the inaugural event, was a first in more ways than 1. This year’s event was held outdoors in Capon Bridge.
For more information on Project Write Inc. or to learn how to sponsor the next event, please email Rhonda Lancaster at projectwriteinc@gmail.com. For more information on upcoming events at The River House, visit their website at www.theriverhousewv.org or find them on Instagram or Facebook.
