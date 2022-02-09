ROMNEY — The wheels of bureaucracy are slowly rolling toward the finish line for 5 Romney grants.
The town applied 2 years ago for the funds from the U.S. Department of Agriculture through a variety of its rural development programs. It took a year for the USDA to announce the awards, but money didn’t start flowing here until recently, 1 grant at a time.
“These were awarded back in June and the money was obligated, and we just haven’t gotten it,” Mayor Beverly Keadle said Tuesday.
The 1st grant, $6,200, is to purchase 3 radar units for the Romney police.
When Keadle asked where the rest of the funds are, the USDA said it would release 1 grant at a time every 30 days so funds wouldn’t be “co-mingled.”
The other awards are:
• $4,800 to purchase a Stout zero-turn riding mower that will be used on the grounds at Town Hall, the town parks, community pool, fire hall and walking trails.
• $3,400 to retrofit police vehicles with rear cargo and window screens for prisoner containment.
• $3,000 to purchase an airless paint striping machine, primarily to paint curbs.
• $1,700 to purchase K9 training equipment for drug detection, criminal and missing person tracking and criminal apprehension. ο
