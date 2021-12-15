ROMNEY — The Hampshire County School buses are ready for their close-up, with the purchase of new security cameras for all of the county buses at last Monday’s school board meeting.
The board approved the purchase and installation of 50 bus cameras last Monday from AngelTrax for $179,789, and board vice president Ed Morgan had a query about the installation timeline, suggesting that getting the cameras up and running during the students’ winter break could be the best idea.
“Is there any way (AngelTrax) can do this over Christmas break?” Morgan asked. “All the buses are there, and really the next time we’d be able to afford to do that would be Easter, almost summer.”
The status of the security cameras on the bus was thrown into discussion last month, when a school bus driver was cleared of unlawfully restraining a student on his bus last year.
There was no video of the interaction between the driver and the student, which occurred on the county’s oldest bus, which still used VHS tapes, testified transportation supervisor JW See during the driver’s Nov. 8 hearing.
The AngelTrax website details that the company offers mobile surveillance solutions tailored to the size and style of each vehicle in the school bus fleet including protecting innocent drivers from false claims, recording audio and video proof of bullying, capturing court-ready evidence of stop arm violations and more.
Augusta bus driver Dr. Georgia Whitacre said that the new cameras would “promote safety” for both students and transportation staff, and noted that See worked “very hard to get this all approved to be able to go on the docket.”
“The cameras will capture any and all evidence that will be court-ready in an instant,” she continued. “It will give reliable, real-time tracking for our individual bus routes.”
She added that having updated security cameras in the fleet will help See by providing comprehensive reports, allowing him to create bus routes that will best cover Hampshire County in the most efficient way possible.
“Security for our bus drivers and students have not be upgraded for many, many years,” she said. “We bus drivers are very thankful and appreciative of the Board of Education for voting ‘yes’ for us to have these new cameras.”
Also at last week’s meeting, Austin Eriksson, a Hampshire County parent, appeared in front of the board to voice his concerns about school mask mandates, adding that he thought the board and Superintendent Jeff Pancione were making the wrong decision.
“You aren’t really hearing what the parents are trying to say,” Eriksson said. “Kids don’t transmit this disease… I feel like you guys are making the wrong decision at every turn.”
The board also voted to table the decision to issue a letter of assurance to commit additional funds to cover the estimated costs for the school bond projects.
Morgan pointed out that the board needed to discuss cost-saving solutions regarding the projects before they vote to issue the letter of assurance. o
