WINCHESTER — The 2022 Apple Blossom Festival is adding a new event and gearing up for the return of a lot of activities after 2 years of pandemic shutdown.
Breakfast with Miss Apple Blossom will help kick off the 10-day festival, scheduled for April 22 to May 1 this year.
The breakfast will run from 9 to 10:30 a.m. April 23 at West Oaks Farm Market, and will feature apple-inspired breakfast treats and the opportunity for kids to get their picture with Miss Apple Blossom, Savannah Marcum.
The 95th festival is calling this edition “Bloomin’ Good Times,” bringing back traditional events and indoor venues that could not take place the last 2 years due to Covid restrictions.
Tickets are now on sale for:
• United Bank Bloomin’ Wine Fest in Old Town Winchester from 3 to 10 p.m. April 22 and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 23.
• Virginia Business Systems Apple Blossom Golf Classic, that tees off at Rock Harbor Golf Course with a shotgun start at 1 p.m. April 22.
• Cider Tastings and Orchard Tours at Marker-Miller Orchards Farm Market on April 24. Half-hour walking tours of the orchards will begin at 11 a.m., noon, 1, 2 and 3 p.m..
• Winchester Radiologists Pumps and Pearls Ladies Party from 6 to 9 p.m. April 25 at The Monument in Old Town Winchester. Tickets include open bar, hors d’oeuvres, desserts, music, dancing, glamorous door prizes and the always popular shoe contest.
• myPotential at Home Oldies Rock ‘n’ Roll Dance with Rick K’s music from the ’50s, ’60s and ’70s, from 7 to 10 p.m. April 27 James R. Wilkins Athletics and Events Center on the campus of Shenandoah University.
• ’90s Dance Party, from 8 p.m. to midnight at the Wilkins Center of Shenandoah University.
• Ladies Commonwealth Luncheon, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 29 at the George Washington Hotel.
• Truist Men’s Commonwealth Luncheon, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 29 at Piccadilly’s Public House and Restaurant.
• ’80s Dance Party from 8 p.m. to midnight April 29 at the Wilkins Center of Shenandoah University.
• Square Dance from 8 to 11 pm. April 30 at the Whitacre Building on the Frederick County Fairgrounds.
Tickets to any of the events can be purchased online at www.thebloom.com, at Festival Headquarters, 135 N. Cameron St., Winchester, or by calling 540-662-3863.o
