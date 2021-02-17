MOOREFIELD — Would-be teachers in the Potomac Highlands will be able to complete a 4-year degree in elementary education through a new alliance between Eastern West Virginia Community and Technical College and West Virginia University-Parkersburg.
The 2+2 partnership begins this fall.
Students can complete their associate of science degree with a concentration in elementary education at Eastern and then enroll in WVU-Parkersburg’s B.A. program.
All classes and student teaching will be complete in the Potomac Highlands region, not across the state at Parkersburg.
“This is an accessible and affordable pathway for students and a greatly needed partnership to provide quality educators for West Virginia,” Eastern President Charles Terrell said.
WVU-Parkersburg Provost Chad Crumbacker called the partnership “an incredible opportunity for West Virginia students from across the state to pursue the teaching profession without going far from home.”
The B.A. courses through WVU Parkersburg will be offered on Eastern’s campus via online programs like Zoom, Live and Blackboard. All field placements, including student teaching, will be completed in Eastern’s service area and supervised by Sherry Michael, Eastern’s education programs coordinator.
“With the local need for teachers in our surrounding areas, I know this will be a great opportunity for our colleges and local communities,” Michael said.
