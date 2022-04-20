CAPON BRIDGE — A garage fire raised a scare and brought out crews from 10 companies Sunday afternoon.
The structure was destroyed within an hour of the 911 call, reports from Eastern Panhandle Working Fires’ Facebook page indicated.
The scare came in a couple of forms. Someone in the garage was reported burned and, as crews arrived on the scene, reports filtered back of a 2nd structure on fire and a large propane tank sitting behind the garage.
But the burn victim refused ambulance service and a fleet of tank trucks prevented the propane tank from exploding.
Fire companies from Capon Bridge, Slanesville, Capon Springs and Augusta were on the initial call, along with Gore, Cross Junction and Frederick County stations 16 and 19. Levels, Springfield Valley, Paw Paw and South Morgan all provided tankers.
Ambulances were initially dispatched from Romney and the county crews on both ends of Hampshire County.
The house on Green Pine Estates Drive, off Smokey Hollow Road near the state line, was spared fire damage.
