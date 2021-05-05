Hardly a day goes by that I don’t think of you. Because I’m both gardener and farmer, you are often in my face and my thoughts at the same time. Occasionally, you are too much with me, and I implore you to stop — usually without success.
At other times, you’re not with me enough, and I ask you to visit — with equal lack of success. You come when you will and stay as long as you wish, indifferent to the needs of my farm.
I write this note not only to complain about your vagaries, but also to express admiration for the remarkable diversity of your family. You provide us humans with endless opportunity to exercise our imagination.
Take, for example, the sheer number of you that we’ve had to invent words to describe. There’s rain, of course, but also drizzle, drencher, mist and snow; blizzard, deluge, spit and sleet; sprinkle, shower, pelt and hail; and the truly unruly potato soaker, downpour and gully washer.
And, as you know, that’s just the American side of your family. The Scottish side includes smirr, a distant cousin that shows up as extremely fine rain that looks like smoke seen from a distance.
The townspeople of Northamptonshire, England, have to endure dropple, a group of your uncles who arrive as oversized rain drops, as if they’d eaten too much toffee pudding.
And what about the effort we’ve made to describe the sound of your falling? You splash into puddles, patter on our house’s roof, and splatter against the windows. You clatter around the car, plink upon its hood, and thrum against the blacktop.
How does snow falling on snow sound? Like a hiss, a sigh, or a susurrus? Hunters and skiers, if they’ve thought about the question at all, haven’t settled on an answer.
Poets, novelists, film directors and ordinary dreamers are especially grateful for the moods you create, depending on which of you show up. One of your chilly, week-long, wind-driven peltings (a land-lash, to some of us) can breed a deep depression even in the most resolute optimist.
A fellow named Henry Wadsworth Longfellow, once the most widely read poet in America, wrote “The Rainy Day,” a poem that includes these lines: “My life is cold, and dark, and dreary/It rains, and the wind is never weary.” Hank was a fun guy to hang with on a rainy day.
In several movies, one of the kinder members of your family—the summertime drencher—sets the stage for a kiss between young lovers with clingy shirts who’ve just discovered that falling water and rising passion are an irresistible mix. Locking lips in the rain is heady stuff. Where would our true romantics be without you?
Plenty of humans have used some of you — sprinkles, deluges and torrents — to wash away their body’s dust, grime, and filth, physically and metaphorically. The spiritual among us, in particular, understand the powerful baptismal blessing that comes with a consecrated shower, whether from a minister’s fingers or the hand of God.
Standing in a downpour as a supplicant asking for God’s grace is no small matter. And after a long drought when livestock suffer and grasses wither, it’s hard not to see divinity in the first salvation-bearing cloudbursts.
As never-satisfied farmers, we have railed against your overabundance. The mud that you create tops our boots; pastures become swamps; deep snow blocks the driveways for days.
And your impact can be more than inconvenient. Creeks fill and flood; humans watch their houses float away; some die from rampaging rivers that you fill to overflowing.
You remain the visible manifestation of an unconquerable force, the many faces of an implacable power over which we presume to have no control. Small wonder that humans have invented so many words to describe you. In the absence of any physical leverage, we turn to language as a means to manage you.
A few years ago, Hampshire County haymakers lost most of their harvest because of you. You came down hard, week after week. The fields were too wet for tractors. Mowed grasses mildewed. You made many people very angry.
But I know we haven’t been the kindest companions either. We’ve made you dirty. We’ve contaminated you with molecules of odd metals, tiny bits of plastic and droplets of acid. We complain about increasingly frequent deluges, downpours and drenchers, but we overlook our complicity.
Your volatility is a premonition, a warning that humans will need to revise our long-held assumptions about when you’re likely to show up and how long you’re likely to stay.
Was that rainy year in Hampshire County a random event or a sign of more persistent danger ahead? Given the mess humans have made with your birthplace, the atmosphere, we probably should be prepared for serious trouble.
In the long run, we might clean up the mess by relying on new sources of energy; in the short run, it’s not clear exactly what trouble our farming families should prepare for.
Garrett Lease, a 21-year-old farmer with many years ahead of him, has some advice.
“If we get a rainy season or if we get a dry season, you gotta work with it. You just go day to day.”
So, there you have it. The pragmatists among us will go on with our lives, not worrying too much about which of you will show up, or when, or for how long.
For me, a solitary human with a melancholy streak, I’ve always had a soft spot for the wilder ones of your family. I’m fond of the aberrant, like the truly torrential torrent. I’m willing to accommodate the unexpected, like the 2-inch hail that came from nowhere. I’m agreeable to a new adventure, like dealing with a 50-year blizzard — at least up to a point.
With best wishes to all of us,
Farmer with no umbrellas
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.