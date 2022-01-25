ROMNEY — Eight area residents have been charged with 223 hunting crimes involving at least 27 antlered deer in Hampshire, Mineral and Grant counties as well as Maryland.
Two Mineral County deputies who have resigned are included in the 8, as is an EMS official from Allegany County.
The charges include spotlighting and having loaded guns in vehicles. Many involve poaching trophy bucks, which carries a stiff replacement fee calculated by antler size.
For example, a buck with antlers wider than 16 inches but less than 18 inches earns a fee of $5,000. A larger deer can cost $10,000.
The people charged are:
Former Mineral County sheriff’s deputies Tyler Biggs and Dalton Dolly,
Christopher Biggs, Allegany County EMS chief since 2019,
Colton Broadwater,
Ivy Rodenhaver,
Robert Horner Sr.,
Robert "Beau" Horner Jr.
and Gregory Broadwater.
West Virginia Natural Resources Police Lt. Timothy L. White announced the charges Tuesday.
The offenses began in mid-September and continued through late December, White said.
Maryland Natural Resources Police might file charges involving wildlife and fish violations, White said.
