Adam Feazell, who has been the assistant principal at Hampshire High School for the past 2 years, will be the school's new man in charge.
Feazell takes reins as HHS principal
- Emma June Grosskopf, Review Staff
At the school board meeting yesterday, July 14, the board voted to put Feazell at the helm, following the resignation of Mike Dufrene at the beginning of June.
Feazell has experience in administration, as well as technology, business and special education.
"I am very excited and honored to be the next principal," Feazell said in his message to families on Tuesday. "During the past 2 years, we have been faced with many different situations and together we have handled everything...I can't wait to start the next school year."
For the full story, see next week's Review.
