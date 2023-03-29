ROMNEY — There are less than 40 days now before the annual County United Way campaign wraps up here, and $13,150 has been raised so far toward the county’s $30,000 campaign goal.

“The needs of our neighbors define the size of our goal,” said Trina Cox, United Way of Hampshire County advisory committee member. “The closer we get to answering basic human needs in our county, the more urgently we need to work.”

