ROMNEY — There are less than 40 days now before the annual County United Way campaign wraps up here, and $13,150 has been raised so far toward the county’s $30,000 campaign goal.
“The needs of our neighbors define the size of our goal,” said Trina Cox, United Way of Hampshire County advisory committee member. “The closer we get to answering basic human needs in our county, the more urgently we need to work.”
Keith Sanders, CUW board of directors chair, said in a campaign status report that funding requests from nonprofit organizations in Hampshire County – plus the additional needs that always appear in the form of impact grants and Live United grant applications that help stabilize families in financial crises – make the case that the CUW’s campaign goal must be met.
Funds raised during last year’s campaign are being distributed to impact partners and Live United grant recipients, as well as providing funding for Catholic Charities Stabilization program and Slanesville Elementary School’s after-school tutoring program.
In the past, Live United grants have been awarded to Boy Scouts here, Civil Air Patrol, Green Spring Kitchen and Thrift and the Hampshire County Public Library in Romney.
“Last year was an amazing year for our local United Way in all four counties in our service area,” said director Michele Walker. “We took huge strides, both in involvement from supporters and directly creating community solutions – but the work of funding local needs never relaxes, especially in times of inflation when needs can spiral beyond the control of individuals, families and the nonprofits who help them.”
To contribute to the 2023 campaign, supporters can visit https://cuw.org/donate and make an online gift to any county campaign, mail a check to PO Box 14, Romney, WV 26757, or call CUW at 301-722-2700 to make a telephone credit card donation.
