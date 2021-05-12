ROMNEY — Mayor Beverly Keadle cast a tie-breaking vote Monday night to allow the town to bill non-users for sewer service.
Her vote was needed when the measure got only 2 yes votes from the 3 council members at the meeting. Paula O’Brien and Carl Laitenberger voted yes and Duncan Hott voted no.
Since half the council — Gary Smith, John Duncan and Derek Shreve — were absent, Keadle’s vote was added to give it the necessary 3 votes to pass.
The resolution came at the end of the 35-minute meeting. Keadle read the portion of state law that allows municipal utilities to bill any property that sewer line passes whether the property is hooked up for service or not.
Keadle told the Council the law was written because sewer service is more expensive to provide than water service.
Only Hott asked about the rule.
The resolution will allow the town to bill non-users who have access to sewer service the minimum monthly rate.
Keadle contended that even if a lot isn’t hooked to sewer service the property owner benefits because having sewer service raises a property’s value.
In other business:
• The council “clarified” by resolution that the new water rate is $14.30 per 1,000 gallons.
• Home inspector Victor Madonna was hired as a part-time code enforcement officer.
• Keadle told the Council the town has received a new police cruiser paid for primarily with a USDA grant.
• Keadle was authorized to sign the town’s insurance bill, which totals $99,659 for the coming fiscal year.
• Parks and Rec Board President Kerri Shreve said work is progressing on opening the community pool, probably on June 1.
A new pump has been delivered and lifeguards hired, but some of the new lifeguards need to complete certification and some leaks and wiring need to be repaired.
• Roman, the K9 unit handled by Chad Ashton, was fully certified last week.
