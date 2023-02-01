0201 The Orchard Dispensary.tif

The Orchard Medical Cannabis dispensary 

SUNRISE SUMMIT — After five years of planning, awaiting licensure and fighting the onslaught of supply chain issues and contracting availability, Curative Growth will open its first of three cannabis dispensaries hopefully by this spring.

 The Orchard Dispensary, located at 22 Hannas Road, will occupy the back portion of the building that houses Jill’s Barber Shop.

