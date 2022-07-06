New schools’ security tech, improvements put student safety first
In the wake of school-related violence and tragedies peppering headlines nationwide, the 3 new elementary schools will have student security as a top priority.
When the committee of community members gathered a couple years ago to develop a Comprehensive Educational Facilities Plan, the need for improved student security was high on their list for the new schools – some of the old buildings had visibility issues, doors in bad shape and other issues in desperate need for a safety makeover.
Superintendent Jeff Pancione described some of the safety features planned for the new schools, including keyless entrances – an advancement that Augusta Elementary already utilizes, he said, but will be brought on for all the new schools.
Other site design elements that promote security in the new schools will be visibility configurations, windows and parent parking.
“The receptionist will have full view of the waiting area and the vestibule,” Pancione explained. “It’ll be the same at every school.”
The receptionists will see all school visitors, both before they enter the building and once they reach a building’s mantrap.
When it comes to windows, the original designs and discussions with the architects from McKinley included large windows in classrooms, but for budget and security reasons, the school board elected to shrink the windows’ surface area.
“It’s 2 birds and 1 stone,” Pancione said – the board saves money with smaller windows, and there’s less visibility into the classrooms from the school exterior.
Additionally, the locations for bus drop-off and guest and parent parking are in 2 different places at each of the new schools, a feature that will promote student safety as they enter and leave the buildings.
One of the key parts of the new schools is the gymnasiums, which will be available for community use. For safety reasons, Pancione said, the schools’ designs allow for securing off the rest of the school away from the gymnasium when an event is underway, so people aren’t just roaming the halls.
“We all know the seriousness of the issue of security,” said HHS faculty president John Ellifritz at the June 27 school board meeting, where he appeared in front of the board to emphasize the need for new, safer doors on the Sunrise Summit campus. “This is a very serious issue, and we need to stay on top of it.”
Sheriff Nathan Sions said that law enforcement in Hampshire County has always worked closely with the school system, and there’s no end to that in sight.
“You want an environment where the kids have an opportunity to be comfortable, and live the life they deserve to have as a kid and make sure their safety is at the forefront,” Sions said. “You just have to find that balance. That’s not always the easiest thing.”
While the security features built into the new buildings will improve school safety, Sions explained that the sheriff’s office will be meeting with school administrators and officials this summer to “brush up” on different safety issues and solutions prior to school starting up in the fall.
“We continually work with the schools on safety and security,” he said. “We’ve always been involved.”
