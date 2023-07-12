ROMNEY — The Hampshire County Arts Council classes continue with offerings by popular artists Nancy Judd and Robin Pancake in the Arts Council Studios in the Brannon Building on the WVSDB campus in Romney.

Nancy Judd is offering a two-session watercolor class for beginners and those who would like a little more guidance. From 5 to 7 p.m. on July 18 and 19, the first evening will be learning about brushes, washes and techniques.  In the second class, participants will create an 8-by-10 landscape.  Please bring a watercolor pad or papers and a pan of watercolors. Or bring a different type of watercolors if preferred. Brushes will be provided.

