ROMNEY — The Hampshire County Arts Council classes continue with offerings by popular artists Nancy Judd and Robin Pancake in the Arts Council Studios in the Brannon Building on the WVSDB campus in Romney.
Nancy Judd is offering a two-session watercolor class for beginners and those who would like a little more guidance. From 5 to 7 p.m. on July 18 and 19, the first evening will be learning about brushes, washes and techniques. In the second class, participants will create an 8-by-10 landscape. Please bring a watercolor pad or papers and a pan of watercolors. Or bring a different type of watercolors if preferred. Brushes will be provided.
For the two evening classes, the fee is $40 per student. The minimum age is 14. The class will meet in Studio 208 in the Brannon Building.
Robin Pancake’s popular Anyone Can Draw class is back on Saturday, July 29 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The class is for ages 16 and up and all materials are provided. The fee is $30 per student. The class will meet in Studio 203 in the Brannon Building.
The Arts Council is looking ahead to the fall for their schedule and invites anyone who would like to share their passion for their art to teach a class or give a demonstration or workshop: “You don’t have to make us into great artists – just let us have fun doing what you love!”
