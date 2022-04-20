Romney’s town-wide cleanup is this weekend.
Friday is “Trash to Treasure for curbside pickers.” Any bulk items on the curb by 6 p.m. are free for scavengers to take until 8.
Then, on Saturday, bulk trash pickup begins at 5 a.m.
Besides routine household trash (which should be in bags or trash cans), bulk items will be taken for free.
Items that won’t be picked up include tires; appliances with Freon in them; liquids such as motor oil, wet paint or gasoline; and electronics (TVs and computer monitors).
Most everything else will be hauled off from construction debris to bicycles, lawn mowers (drained of oil and gas), furniture, branches, bagged leaves and brush, scrap wood or metal and car motor parts. o
