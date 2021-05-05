5 generations of remarkable women, nearly 125 years later
Some might share a vintage snap or 2 of their grandmother
Margie Shrewsbury of Augusta has something a little more unique: a photo of 5 generations of mothers, taken in 1897.
“It was unique to have a straight maternal line,” Shrewsbury explained about the black-and-white photo. “And they were not young mothers, either. It’s certainly unusual.”
Pictured in the 5-generation photo, from left to right, is Shrewsbury’s great-great-great grandmother Ruhema Davisson Highland, aged 97, Mary Ann Highland Prichard (her great-great grandmother), Almira Letitia Prichard Dew (her great-grandmother), Chileli Dew Holt at age 27 (her grandmother), and her mother, Margaret Abigail Holt, only 1 and-a-half years old.
Shrewsbury said that Ruhema died shortly after the photo was taken.
“That day and age, people didn’t live as long, either,” she pointed out. “We’ve probably added 10 years to our life expectancy.”
Shrewsbury’s grandmother Chileli Dew Holt was the 1st female graduate of Salem College in Harrison County, where she believes the photo was taken.
“All my family lived over in that general area,” she explained. Shrewsbury got the 5-generation photo from her mother, who passed away in 1986.
Her family has political ties as well: her great-grandmother Mary-Ann had a grandson and a great-grandson who were both in the Senate at the same time.
Because the photo shows 5 generations of mothers, it’s incredibly rare in the world of genealogy, Shrewsbury said.
“People seldom chase the maternal line,” she explained. “It’s a lot easier to trace the male line.”
She said she has a lot of family history in the state of West Virginia, and even though she’s originally from Lewis County, she recently found family ties back to Hampshire.
“During the pandemic, I had information gathered on the Dew family,” she added. “I pulled it out and started tracing it.”
What she found was that her great-great-great-great grandfather Samuel Dew came to Hampshire County in 1761 and bought around 81 acres on the South Branch.
“Apparently, it stayed in the family until the 1930s,” she said. “I didn’t realize we had any connection at all to Hampshire.”
Genealogy is an interest Shrewsbury said she shares with her sister, who she describes as “more of a historian.”
“It’s just fun,” she remarked. “And the photo, it’s like Mother’s Day times 5.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.