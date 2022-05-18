Mary Burkett has a frustration that I share and I suspect you do too.
She got a phone call one day last week from a phone number that looked local. It was a wireless prefix, 515, associated with Romney.
The woman on the other end of the call said her 1st name and mentioned a nationally known company that she said she represented. She wanted to know if she could save Mary money on car insurance.
But the call felt wrong to Mary, who wasn’t interested then and didn’t want to give her caller a time to ring back later.
“I found the call fishy and tried to call the number back,” Mary said in a message to me last week. “The recording comes on the line and says there is a problem completing the call.”
Sounds about right — or wrong, if you will.
Scam and spam calls (there’s a slight difference — scam calls try to fleece you and spam calls are just annoying although possibly legitimate calls, calls you shouldn’t be getting if you have registered on the federal “do not call” list) — are increasing.
And not just calls, but texts, emails and social media posts too.
In fact, a month ago online news site Axios reported that spam texts increased from a few hundred million in March 2021 to 11.7 billion — with a “b” — in a year.
Spam emails rose by 30% from 2020 to 2021.
We get all the old-guy calls at home, from people purporting to be Social Security agents who threaten to cancel our accounts (they aren’t, they won’t) to the automated voices who tell me I’ve qualified for knee or back or neck braces, depending on the day (none needed).
The callers are getting more belligerent too.
I told one this weekend that he had no right to be calling me because I am registered on the do-not-call list. He kept insisting he was just offering a service and was fine calling me.
He was wrong. I knew it. He knew it and it didn’t stop him. I made him hang up 1st because the grump in me figured the longer I kept him on the line the more it was costing him in unacquired “business.”
Call me petty. And moderately patient.
I’ve written about scam calls several times, generally fussing at our attorney general, Patrick Morrisey, to do something about it.
He’ll send out a press release every few months touting that he has joined in this lawsuit or that, but it’s not enough.
He’ll complain on one hand that his hands are tied because it’s a federal issue, but if you pay attention he hasn’t let that distinction stop him from sticking his legal nose into other issues.
Morrisey has had years now to prod the Legislature to enact laws that he could enforce to better protect literally everyone in the state from the abuse of these calls. But he hasn’t tried that approach.
If (and I’ve said this before, but it bears repeating) he would take on the spammers and scammers and take them out, he’d be a bloody hero to every phone user in the state.
Oh, that’s all of us.
He could save the most susceptible from losing their life savings. Moreover, he would save all of us annoyance and time.
In the meantime, follow some simple steps to protect yourself.
Don’t answer calls you’re unsure of. Block numbers that pester you. If you do answer a call and it’s someone pressuring you – or offering something too good to be true – hang up.
Just as important: don’t open email or links on your Facebook if you don’t know who it’s from.
And if something goes wrong, call the police.
Look out for your own interests if Charleston and Washington won’t.
