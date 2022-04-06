A new month is ushering in new Covid-19 procedures and new Covid-19 vaccination opportunities at the Hampshire County Health Department.
The agency announced last week that unless the virus surges again here, it will only be summarizing the data — new cases, active cases, hospitalizations and deaths — weekly, on Thursdays.
The information is still updated daily on the state’s website, dhhr.wv.gov.
County Health Department Director Tamitha Wilkins said the shift is because Covid is entering an endemic phase from a pandemic. An endemic means the disease is still widespread, but methods exist to contain it and it is no longer overwhelming the health-care system.
Wilkins’ department is cutting back free testing to twice a week and is now offering a 4th shot — or 2nd booster — for most people.
The drive-up testing will still be at the Hampshire Memorial Hospital parking lot from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays and Fridays. No appointments are necessary.
Appointments will be required for people wanting a 2nd booster from the Health Department during business hours at its office on U.S. 50 in Augusta.
The Pfizer vaccine is available to anyone 12 or older on Mondays and the Moderna vaccine is available to anyone 18 or older on Tuesdays. Call 304-496-9640 to make an appointment.
Second boosters have been approved for anyone 50 or older as well as for people as young as 12 who have compromised immune systems. It is administered no earlier than 4 months after the last vaccination.
“Please take advantage of this,” Gov. Jim Justice said Friday. “If you have been fully vaccinated, got a booster shot, it’s been 4 months, and you’re at least 50 years old or immunocompromised, you need to get a 2nd booster shot. If you don’t, I don’t think that’s wise.”
A special vaccination clinic for kids 5 and up will be held at the department starting at 9 a.m. on Friday, April 15. Appointments are required.
