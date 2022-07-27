CAPON BRIDGE — The Rustic Mechanicals – from West Virginia’s Vintage Theatre Company– enlivened The River House’s outdoor stage in Capon Bridge last weekend.
Thursday teased in the weekend with an evening of Shakespeareoke – where the audience was encouraged to follow along and recite Shakespearaean sonnets. The sharing of other personal, non-Shakespearean writings and songs was also welcomed.
Friday’s Love Labour’s Lost performance filled the attendees with even more amusement. The clever wordplay, along with the unexpected merging of modern-day songs, brought smiling faces to all. Shakespeare fans did not hold back at uttering the memorized stanzas that went along with the script.
Songs like “I Will Always Love You” by Whitney Houston and “I Want It That Way” by the BackStreet Boys married 16th century culture with modern-day relevance.
The outside setting of the intimate gathering gave a more personal and approachable touch to theatre as attendees enjoyed cheese plates and wine along with the show.
(0) comments
