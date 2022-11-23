ROMNEY — Additional work needed after demolition of the old Hampshire Memorial Hospital building will delay transfer of the site to the Board of Education until May or June, the Hampshire County Development Authority Board learned at their Nov. 15 meeting.
The board also heard progress reports on property sales at its 2 business and technology parks.
The sale of 10 acres in the Capon Bridge Technology Park to Aquabanq Fish Farms for a shrimp farming facility is expected to close in December. Aquabanq will pay $25,000 an acre for the site.
Lot 1 at the Romney Business Park has been largely removed from the flood plain. There are interested buyers, but pricing the lot, which adjoins Route 28 to the left of the entrance road, is still under discussion.
HCDA Executive Director Eileen Johnson recommended that the HCDA restructure its property sales, pointing out “we are way undervalued.”
She acknowledged that they lacked comparable properties on which to base Lot 1 pricing, but said a comparable property of similar size near Harrisonburg sold recently for over $300,000 an acre.
A revised hospital demolition timeline distributed by Thrasher project engineer Patricia Escoriaza indicated they would begin advertising for bids on demolition by the end of this week, with the contract awarded by the end of the year.
Then demolition will take 75-90 days, followed by a site cleanup that is expected to include removing 2 feet of contaminated soil across much of the area and replacing it with imported soil.
Escoriaza explained that they must treat the parking areas as well as the building site. Contaminants including spills of oil and antifreeze seep through cracks in parking lot pavements.
Johnson was hopeful that they would be able to go to bid on demolition shortly. She reported being in “close communication” with the school board, which is eager to move ahead with elementary school construction on the site.
In other business, Johnson reported the Central Hampshire PSD was getting ready to seek easements for the extension of water lines to Slanesville. They are offering property owners a special deal on water taps to connect to the system – just $100 now, going up to their standard charge of $350 later.
Hampshire County Convention & Visitors Bureau Executive Director Tina Ladd presented plans for a county-wide trails initiative, saying that the plan was “starting small, to see where we can go.”
People frequently ask about trails and hiking at the convention and visitors bureau, and Ladd commented that “the kind of people who hike tend to be desirable visitors who will respect property.”
She noted there are 2 walking trail projects already in the county – the trail in Romney’s Depot Station Park and the walking trails constructed a year ago at Fort Edwards in Capon Bridge. They hope to tie them into a larger trail system that would include Camp Walker and its disc golf course, and potentially tie into the C&O Canal Trail, which could help Green Spring.
Johnson was enthusiastic about the idea of tying recreational facilities to development and suggested it could become a multi-county project, which would bring state funding.
Hampshire County is averaging 25 cases of Covid a week, according to a written report submitted by health department director Tamitha Wilkins. They are still providing free home test kits, and distributed 414 kits to area businesses, schools and individuals last month.
The health department has vaccinated 2,544 individuals so far. Pfizer vaccines and boosters for people age 12 and older are available at the health department on Mondays, and Moderna vaccines and boosters for ages 18 and older on Tuesdays.
Appointments are needed for these vaccines and for the vaccine clinics for younger people – 5-11 year olds on Wednesday afternoons, and 6 months to 4 years old on Wednesday mornings.
Wilkins reminded everyone that new Covid guidelines do not require you to quarantine if exposed to Covid unless you have symptoms. Instead, you are asked to wear a mask for 10 days and test on day 5.
If you have symptoms or test positive, you are asked to quarantine for 5 days. If you have symptoms at that point, then quarantine for another 5 days.
The health department is also giving flu shots, by appointment, daily Monday through Friday.
The meeting included a 35-minute executive session requested by representatives of Valley Health. It concluded with no actions taken.
