MOOREFIELD — Two finalists to be the next president of Eastern West Virginia Community and Technical College will interview at the school later this month.
Matthew S. McGraw will be on campus July 21 and Herbert H.J. Riedel will be there July 22. The board of governors will then meet on July 23 to make its choice to replace Charles Terrell, who announced his plan to leave earlier this year.
McGraw is associate vice president of institutional effectiveness and academic services at Dabney S. Lancaster Community College in Clifton Forge, Va.He holds a Ph.D. from Old Dominion.
Riedel is president of Aleph 1 Enterprises in St. Stephen, S.C., and former president of Lurleen B. Wallace Community College in Andalusia, Ala. He holds 2 degrees from the University of Waterloo, Ontario.
A 3rd candidate, Douglas J. Jensen, president of Rock Valley (Ill.) College, was announced along with McGraw and Riedel in March, but is not interviewing.
Original plans had been for the interviewees to visit campus at the end of March, but the COVID-19 pandemic scuttled that schedule.
The candidates will have near identical schedules on their visits, from open forums with students, faculty and community members to sit-downs with Terrell, his direct reports and officials from the state.
The open forums will require social distancing for those attending in person and may include Zoom capability for interested parties to log in and watch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.