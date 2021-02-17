ROMNEY — School construction and daycare services for county residents have been added to the Hampshire County Infrastructure Committee’s top priorities for the year, with broadband development and the Capon Bridge wastewater plant upgrade still heading the list.
Hampshire County Development Authority Executive Director Eileen Johnson chaired the Hampshire County Infrastructure Committee’s 1st meeting this year on Feb. 10 with most members participating on Zoom.
Johnson began the discussion by asking which of last year’s objectives should be renewed, and what might be added.
Romney Mayor Beverly Keadle suggested dropping pursuit of a secondary water source for the county, since nothing had been done on this.
After a brief discussion, the group agreed to keep a secondary water source on the list, since it is something the county wants, but not as a high-priority objective.
Johnson pointed out that it might open up the east end of the county for development, but agreed that both this and expanding access to natural gas were lower priority right now due to the expense of implementing them.
The group discussed including an objective calling for identifying sections of the county on which to focus for development, promoting available privately owned acreage as well as county properties. Not all members were comfortable with having this as a county infrastructure objective, with Mayor Keadle commenting that “promoting someone’s private property over someone else’s doesn’t sit well with me.”
Johnson explained that the Development Authority needs to be ready if someone asks about a specific area. She agreed this will not be considered an infrastructure committee objective, but said the Development Authority will try to be ready if someone asks about an area.
The group eventually settled on 4 high priority items on which to focus this year:
• Continued broadband development
• Capon Bridge wastewater plant upgrade
• County daycare
• School construction project
None were discussed at length, though Keith McIntosh, representing Sen. Joe Manchin’s office, suggested taking a look at Morgan Wireless in planning for broadband development.
He said he had not heard many complaints about their wireless service, and suggested it might be “more viable financially” as a means of extending broadband throughout the county.
When the suggestion was made to include a county daycare center on the list, Mayor Keadle protested that she was hearing complaints about daycare from all over the county, and a single daycare center would not provide adequate service to all the county’s residents.
Johnson said she hoped that as work on the new county schools progressed, some of the buildings no longer used by the school system might prove suitable for daycare centers, helping the county to move ahead with this objective.
Two longtime infrastructure committee objectives — a secondary water source for the county, and expanded access to natural gas — were retained, but assigned lower priority. In both cases, the lower priority assigned to them reflects the difficulty in implementing them due to the expense involved.
Finding a secondary water source had led last year’s list, and it was 1st suggested this objective might be dropped since no action had been taken on it. Johnson urged retaining it, pointing out some groups in the county really wanted it, since it could open up the east end of the county to development.
In other business, Johnson suggested inviting a Virgin Hyperloop representative to an infrastructure committee meeting to discuss what opportunities the proximity of the Virgin Hyperloop certification center being constructed in Tucker and Grant counties might open up for this area.
The committee agreed to continue to meet on the 1st Wednesday of each quarter for the coming year, except for moving what would be next January’s meeting to February, as was done this year. Johnson explained they had found in the past that too many people had conflicts during the first week of January.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.