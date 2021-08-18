Burch is heading the State Department of Education’s “intervention” at the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind.
That process was initiated in June after an office of his department conducted a Special Circumstance Review in late April. The 44-page report that came out of that review found inadequacies in every area of the schools’ operation, from bookkeeping to admissions to resident care to classroom instruction.
There are some hopeful signs.
Burch and Company have come to Romney 2 or 3 times. They are promising to be here a week each month for the coming year.
One of those visits, on July 31, was to show off the new Technical Assistance Center being established in what locals know as the Instructional Resource Center on the campus’s northwest corner. It’s heartening that a crew here will be a vital hub for the state.
We are also happy to see Burch talking with “stakeholders,” selected representatives from Romney and the county government, along with some of the Charleston crowd, to talk about what can be done with the many buildings the state is prepared to abandon, apparently for good.
And, maybe most of all, we are heartened to hear that Burch isn’t camping out at the Koolwink (not that it’s not a grand place) when he visits.
No, Clayton Burch is staying with his parents, who have lived for the last couple of years on Lake Ferndale east of Springfield. Maybe they hear things in the county that Charleston doesn’t. Maybe that’s his extra stake.
Burch needs all the traction and ground game he can get because a lot of what’s going on feels like it has gone on before.
Let’s pause to make a couple of important points.
First, the Special Circumstance Reviews that result in interventions were designed to let the state poke into one of the 55 county school systems and take control if necessary, sort of like the state takeover of Hampshire County schools back in 2006.
But there’s no local board or local bad hirings to blame here.
WVSDB is under the direct control of the State Board of Education, set in code since 1870, and operated under the auspices of the state superintendent — in this case, Mr. Burch — and his department.
If WVSDB has spectacular failures that require drastic and fast overhaul, they are squarely the fault of the State Board and the State Department of Education in Charleston.
You see, this isn’t the 1st time Charleston has reared its head and made decisions for the Romney school, only to turn its back until the next “crisis.”
Back in 2010 the equivalent of the Special Circumstance Review at WVSDB led to a 51-page report, the return of some 50 students to their home counties and the ousting of the superintendent.
In the 11 years since then, West Virginia has gone through 5 state superintendents and a nearly complete changeover of the State Board of Education in 2017. WVSDB is on its 4th superintendent in the last 4 years.
Of course, WVSDB’s leadership turmoil rests squarely in Charleston as well.
The State Board of Education made a big deal of a nationwide search for a new superintendent in 2015 and finally decided on Martin Keller, who became the 1st deaf educator to lead the facility. It was a groundbreaking choice.
Only Charleston didn’t do such a good job of checking Keller’s references and resume. When irregularities came to light in late 2017, he was out fast.
As a stopgap, the state named 2 people already in place here – Finance Director Mark Gandolfi and WVSB Principal Jamie Vittorio – to sort of split the job in the short term. Gandolfi was dubbed “administrative superintendent” and Vittorio became the “chief academic officer” because Gandolfi didn’t have the education credentials needed to be superintendent outright. It was a reasonable interim move.
But Charleston took the easy way out 4 months later. The State Board quietly voted to drop the “interim” from their titles. Gandolfi and Vittorio led the school until May 2020, when Gandolfi left.
For whatever job Gandolfi and Vittorio did, placeholders weren’t the right choice by the State Board. They might have been convenient for Charleston, but where was the focus on what’s best for the students?
The search for a new superintendent turned up a guy who didn’t really want it. He quit 3 days after he was chosen, never actually setting foot in the office, and retired state Special Education Director Pat Homberg came to campus as the new interim.
Within a year Homberg was leading an effort to make sweeping changes that are being superseded by the intervention.
The State Board of Education in March approved a long list of layoffs for the coming school year and elimination of positions that Homberg initiated.
A month later, it was the 10-year Comprehensive Educational Facilities Plan that the State Board OK’d. That plan called for splitting the schools not by vision and hearing, but by grade level. It laid out moving administration to Seaton Hall, moving resident students to Keller Hall and renovating the historic Blue-Gold Café.
And in the 2 months since the Special Circumstance Review was made public, many of the changes begun before it have been upended.
The administration is moving out of its century-old home into the school building that folks here know as the School for the Deaf. Only this year it will simply be the school. All grades of both the School for the Deaf and the School for the Blind will be taught in that building.
So here we sit in mid-August with school about to begin. We can’t report much more than this because for some reason, the Department of Education doesn’t want to talk about what it’s doing and won’t allow anyone at WVSDB to talk either.
So, Clayton Burch, State Board President Miller Hall and the rest of the Charleston crowd, we hope you’re going to fix things right this time.
We’re a hopeful community. We’re eager to see where reform leads.
The West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind are a beloved local institution, a vital piece of life here and, we think, an important asset to the State of West Virginia.
WVSDB’s campus is drenched in history, its staff is hard working and caring, and its students are worthy of the best.
Give us your best – and this time, don’t go away and forget us.
