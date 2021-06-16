A creed for West Virginia

West Virginia Day
Sunday, June 20, 2021
I am a West Virginian.
By birth or by choice my heart belongs to these hills and hollers, these woods and rivers, these villages and cities.
I believe our greatest asset is our people. I believe our deep family roots and our embracing communities make us strong.
I celebrate the music, the tales and the achievements that keep our heritage alive. I believe in the promise of tomorrow.
I believe in the power of our resources to create a good life for our people and I believe in our responsibility to protect and preserve what God has given us.
I believe the 35th star shines brightest of the 50.
I believe Mountaineers are always free.
