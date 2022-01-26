That falls in line with the demands of this job; we calculate that in the confines of this 24-page paper, we have written, edited and read about 38,000 words — not including the ads. That’s a lot of hammering out words.
But maybe a word connoisseur would be a better term for me.
I love the oddities and vagaries of our English language. I love how it lives and evolves over time – from “thou hast” to “’sup, bro?”
I love the asymmetry even if it tugs at my sense of logic. How come we can call someone ruthless, but we never talk about ruthful people?
Or how can the letter combination “ough” have 8 different pronunciations?
Consider: “A rough-coated, dough-faced ploughman strode through the streets of Scarborough, coughing and hiccoughing thoughtfully.”
It’s said this way: “A ruff-coated, doe-faced plowman strode thru the streets of Scarb’roh, coffing and hiccupping thawtfully.”
Got it?
I firmly believe there’s always an exactly right word for every situation. My job is to find it.
But today, I’m turning the tables. It’s your job to find the exactly right words to answer these questions about our quirky mother tongue.
Let’s start with a word challenge you might have heard back in your school days.
Can you name the only commonly used English word that has 3 consecutive sets of double letters in it?
Here’s one that my pals in the medical profession stumble over because they’re so indoctrinated in the technical jargon.
Name 10 3-letter body parts – and, no, that slang term for your derriere is not one of them.
It won’t be a sign of weakness if you can’t come up with a 9-letter, 1-syllable word that has only 1 vowel in it.
Speaking of vowel-deficient words, what’s a 7-letter word that doesn’t include any of the 5 common vowels, a, e, i, o or u?
What in its letter makeup sets “facetious” apart from “ambidextrous” and “tenacious”?
Start with the word “I” and keep adding a letter at a time to form another complete word until you reach “startling” 9 letters later.
Do you know the name for the wordplay in this declaration? “A man, a plan, a canal: Panama.”
And finally, a better sentence play, in my humble opinion, is this one: What distinction does “I hit him in his good eye” hold among word gamers?
Here are the answers
The word with 3 consecutive sets of double letters is bookkeeper. The British, I’m told, take it a step further. A junior member of the profession is referred to as a subbookkeeper, giving the hard-to-type word 4 consecutive double letters.
Those 10 3-letter body parts include 5 above the neck – eye, ear, jaw, gum and lip – and 5 below – arm, leg, toe, rib and hip. When I was challenged with this, I got stuck on gum.
If you knew the answer to the 1-syllable, 9-letter word with only 1 vowel, consider it one of your intellectual “strengths.”
That 7-letter word without a common vowel is also a multiple – “rhythms.”
Facetious, ambidextrous and tenacious are all among the words that use all 5 common vowels, but only facetious has all 5 vowels in alphabetical order.
The sequence is I, in, sin, sing, sting, string, staring, starting (or starling) and then startling. I knew you could do it.
“A man, a plan, a canal: Panama” is a rather splashy example of a palindrome, those words, phrases and sentences that, letter for letter, read the same backward as well as forward. A couple more examples are “A Toyota’s a Toyota” and “Delia saw I was ailed.”
“I hit him in his good eye,” they tell me, is the longest sentence that the word “only” can be added into at any point and still make sense. Only I hit him in his good eye. I only hit him in his good eye … you get the idea.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.