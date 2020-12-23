Two more Hampshire County lives were lost to the Covid-19 pandemic this week, even as the 1st residents here began receiving a vaccine for the deadly virus.
On Friday, the Health Department announced the deaths of a 58-year-old man and 74-year-old woman, both from Augusta, and both at Hampshire Memorial Hospital. The department doesn’t provide any other information that could identify victims.
As of Monday afternoon, 210 cases of the virus were active in the county with 8 people hospitalized.
So far since the pandemic swept across the nation in March, Hampshire County has had 869 cases and 8 deaths.
Cases here are skyrocketing. Hampshire County had 100 total cases at the end of September, 200 at the end of October and 400 at the end of November.
“We ask that everyone please respect the lives lost by taking care of one another and wearing your masks, limiting your gatherings, and social distancing,” the Health Department said as it announced Friday’s deaths.
Hampshire County remains Red Status on the state’s 5-color tracking map. Students have not attended classes in schools here since Nov. 17, a Tuesday.
Map status permitting, in-person classes will resume Jan. 4. Until then, students have been instructed remotely. The official winter break begins today (Wednesday, Dec. 23) and extends through Jan. 1.
