ROMNEY — The town is seeking input from residents, businesses and even non-residents to help build a plan for its future.
Guided by WVU’s Land Use and Sustainable Development Law Clinic, Romney is creating a comprehensive plan that the Town Council can use as a guide for laws and projects to improve the state’s oldest municipality.
“It covers a variety of issues,” says Mayor Beverly Keadle, who has spearheaded the project. The plan was originally going to kick off in March with an open house, but the COVID-19 pandemic shut that down.
Instead, the town’s Planning Commission has approved a survey that’s available online or on paper by request.
The survey asks for priorities on issues from infrastructure and recreation to business environment to combating drug abuse and blight.
It’s about 20 questions long and takes less than 5 minutes to complete online at surveymonkey.com/townofromney.
If you don’t have Internet access, call Town Hall at 304-822-5118 ext. 101 for a copy to be provided. They can be picked up at the drive-through window at Town Hall.
July 31 is the deadline to complete the survey online or return a physical copy to Town of Romney, 340 E. Main St., Romney, WV 26757.
“The comprehensive plan will include a detailed action plan outlining specific steps that the town government and other partners can take to address the identified issues,” the WVU law clinic said in a press release. “The comprehensive plan will be the foundation for future growth and development in Romney.”
