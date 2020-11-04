MARTINSBURG — Seven people are facing charges in drug trafficking conspiracy under indictments revealed last week.
Those named in the 16-count indictment are facing charges of distributing controlled substances in Berkeley and Jefferson Counties from October 2019 to April. Those charged are:
• Michael Pierre Christian, 43, of Martinsburg;
• Misty Rose Jackson, 33, of Martinsburg;
• Stephon Robert Christian, 26, of Martinsburg;
• Charles Jackson, 52, of Winchester;
• Jaime Renee Coddington, 34, of Falling Waters;
• Justin Clinton, 25, of Martinsburg; and
• Shane Lee Dirting, 54, of Martinsburg.
The FBI, the Department of Homeland Security Investigations, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the U.S. Marshals Service. the West Virginia State Police, the Eastern Panhandle Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force and the West Virginia Air National Guard investigated.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Lara Omps-Botteicher is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.