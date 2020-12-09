The Hampshire County Community Foundation is now accepting applications for its 2021 competitive scholarship season.
Hampshire County high school seniors scheduled to graduate this spring can apply using a new online application.
Scholarship opportunities through the foundation are based on a variety of criteria such as the student’s high school, college they plan to attend, or their planned field of study. To be eligible, students must complete the application by the Feb. 26 deadline.
Most of the scholarships must be applied for directly through the Community Foundation’s new online platform. Students applying for awards will answer a series of qualifying questions as part of the application process, and will be considered for any scholarship for which they are eligible.
Scholarships to be awarded during the 2021 season include:
• Rae Ellen Scanlon McKee Scholarship – graduating seniors pursuing a degree in education or language arts at a West Virginia college or university;
• Wilda Michael Memorial Scholarship – graduating seniors pursuing higher education;
• David A. “Hawk” Hawkens Scholarship - graduating seniors pursuing higher education; and
• R.L. Johnson Jr. Scholarship – graduating seniors who have played basketball during all four years of high school
The new online application also serves Hampshire’s lead foundation, the Eastern West Virginia Community Foundation, and sister-affiliate in Hardy County. Scholarship applicants should visit the “Scholarships” section of the Community Foundation’s website at https://www.ewvcf.org/scholarships/ for more information.
Scholarships awarded during the 2021 competitive scholarship program are for the 2021-22 academic year and are paid directly to the educational institution the student has chosen. The application deadline for all HCCF scholarships is Feb. 26.
