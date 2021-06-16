PURGITSVILLE — A benefit fundraiser for the arts this weekend features area music groups.
“Music at the Ranch” will play at Flying Squirrel Ranch and Farm starting at 6 p.m. Friday and again at 11 a.m. Saturday. The ranch is at 134 Rada Road, 4 miles south of U.S. 50 at Junction.
Friday’s music and cookout starts at 6 with guitar craftsman Nelson Kesner followed by bluegrass group Maysville Express, The Hounded and West Virginia Soul-man Aristotle Jones.
The music continues at 11 Saturday with Beggars Belief, The Huckleberries, and Joe Keyes and The Late Bloomer Band.
Other solo musicians playing both days include Scott C Brooks, Briana Merkle and Mike Trenton.
Visitors are encouraged to bring a dish to share. There will also be free tasting of spirits produced at the farm. Some crafts will be displayed for sale.
For more information on the farm’s Facebook page or by calling 304-359-4254.
