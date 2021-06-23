YOU CAN GIVE
Blood is in severely short supply here this summer and healthcare professionals are asking for your help.
“There is no substitute for blood,” says Dr. Patrick Turnes, who treats patients at Hampshire Memorial Hospital’s Multispecialty Clinic.
“This is one instance where just because you can, you definitely should,” Turnes says.
Adds Adam Reaves, regional donor services executive, of Red Cross Central Appalachia Region: “When seconds count in emergency trauma situations, it’s the blood already on the shelves that can make the difference in lifesaving care.”
The Red Cross says the number of trauma cases, organ transplants and elective surgeries is rising — and depleting the nation’s blood inventory.
The number of trauma cases has risen 10 percent from 2019, the Red Cross said. That’s 5 times the increase in other types of hospital procedures that demand blood.
Donors of all blood types, especially type O, are needed.
“Patients are relying on the generosity of donors to help ensure they have access to the treatment they need,” Reaves said.
In addition to trauma needs, a great hospital demand for blood has arisen as people who deferred care during the height of the pandemic show more advanced disease progression, requiring increased blood transfusions.
Over the last 3 months, the Red Cross has distributed about 75,000 more blood products than expected to meet these needs.
Blood shortages are forcing some hospitals to slow the pace of elective surgeries until the blood supply stabilizes. Blood is perishable and cannot be stockpiled, so it must constantly be replenished by generous blood donors.
Donors through June 30 can receive a $5 Amazon.com gift card via email.
About 37% of Americans are eligible to donate blood. Current estimates are that about 10% actually do.
If an additional 1% donated blood, there would be no shortages, Dr. Turnes says.
Donors must weigh at least 110 pounds and be 16 or older. Disqualifiers are uncontrolled blood pressure, fever, exposure to hepatitis C or B within a year or any cancer of the blood like leukemia.
Travel to Britain or Europe is problematic because of mad cow disease.
Anyone who has received the Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson and Johnson vaccine is eligible, but will be asked for proof of vaccination.
All blood donations are being tested for Covid-19 antibodies for possible usage in treating patients with active Covid 19 infection.
Other details concerning eligibility and restrictions can be found at redcrossblood.org.
