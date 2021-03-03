Man with the plan
Editor:
Nearly a year into the coronavirus pandemic shutting down the United States, it’s time for our leaders in Washington to put aside partisan bickering and do something to help. President Biden’s American Rescue Plan to stop coronavirus and deal with the pandemic’s impact on our nation does just that. And the American people agree.
Real American unity is more than about politicians agreeing on a piece of legislation – it’s about getting vaccines in arms, safely reopening schools for in-person instruction, giving every American a chance to survive the crises facing our nation, and preserve critical jobs and services in our states, cities and town.
And President Biden’s American Rescue Plan meets this moment. According to major polls, there is more bipartisan support for the American Rescue Plan than virtually anything in the last few years
Even West Virginia’s Republican Gov. Jim Justice said, “We need to go big, and if we waste some money now, well, we waste some money. But absolutely, we’ve got too many people hurting and the economy is going to sputter and we’ve got to get ourselves out of this mess.”
We need unity to get out of the coronavirus crisis. We need the American Rescue Plan.
Jason Armentrout, Keyser
What we’ll check
Editor:
Thank you for your recent coverage of the upcoming water sampling activities of the Friends of the Cacapon River.
We’ve received questions about what exactly will be measured in the tests. Our partner, The Cacapon Institute, will be measuring the following factors: PH, temperature, conductivity, turbidity, as well as levels of fecal coliform and total phosphorus.
The result of their testing will be made public to the local press, government regulators and on our web platforms. The first results will be released this April and monthly through November.
Tim Reese, Friends of the Cacapon
What’s wrong with DMV?
Editor:
What’s going on with the DMV moving to Keyser ??? Does that mean citizens from Capon Bridge, Capon Springs, Bloomery, for example, travel to Keyser for DMV support? We probably need to know some detail regarding immediate support.
What’s going on with Hampshire leadership? Representative, Commissioners in Hampshire doing anything productive? What are they doing by the way. Never hear from any other them. Somebody should be jumping up and down on the Governor›s desk over this DMV issue!
There has always been an unspoken policy/rule that Capon Bridge and area suffer when it comes to support of any kind. Now, Romney is feeling some of the leadership void (losing DMV) that has been apparent in the county for decades.
Just asking?
Harry Riley, Capon Bridge
Legalizing medical cannabis
Editor:
I am writing to you as a concerned citizen of West Virginia to address the need to expand access to Medical Cannabis. I am a retired Police Officer and this has been a topic that has confused me for the entirety of my career.
Citizens of West Virginia do not have ease of access to medical cannabis. The legalization of Medical Cannabis law was signed into law on April 19, 2017. Dispensaries were to be operating by January 1, 2020. As of the writing of this letter, none have been opened due to difficulties in the limits of financing.
Bearing this in mind, allowing citizens, especially the elderly, to grow their own medical cannabis in their own homes would ease the burden on those citizens that this current state of affairs has created.
They would have immediate access to a natural remedy for pain and nausea related to treatment of illnesses, such as Cancer and AIDS, that plague our families and friends. They would not have to travel, those that can, to have access to this.
I would ask that you, as a progressive media outlet, help our friends and families lessen their pain by supporting home grow amendments to the existing law and by getting the word out to your readers to contact their legislators, urging Senators and Representatives to support improvements of access to medical cannabis, especially home grow.
Thank you for your assistance in this matter.
Mark A. Tuzi, Morgantown o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.