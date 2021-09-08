CHARLESTON — Three state agencies are looking for detailed information about where broadband service is and isn’t available.
Residents have until Sept. 7 to be included.
The information will help the state’s Department of Economic Development, Broadband Enhancement Council and the State Broadband Office classify broadband availability more accurately in the competition for federal funding.
The call is officially called a Request for Comment Regarding Unserved Areas.
Right now, the Federal Communications Commission uses a map based on information Internet service providers give, but that is done by census blocks (Hampshire County has 5) and if a provider serves any portion of a block, it can claim coverage of the entire area.
West Virginia wants to create a more detailed map to support effective allocation of broadband investments to unserved addresses and avoid duplication of previously funded projects to the extent practical.
Funding for broadband is anticipated through the American Rescue Plan Act.
“Our highest priority will be to expand world-class, reliable broadband service to the areas of West Virginia that need it most,” Economic Development Cabinet Secretary Mitch Carmichael said.
The Request for Comment is directed to Internet Service Providers (ISPs). Regional Planning and Development Councils and Local Economic Development Authorities may also submit data.
West Virginia’s residential and business users can participate through the West Virginia Broadband Enhancement Council’s Survey and Speed Test found online.
To support the Request for Comment, the state’s Department of Economic Development has published a Preliminary Target Area Map at broadband.wv.gov. The map contains 4 address classifications:
• Unserved: Addresses not reported as served to the FCC,
• Likely Unserved: Addresses within a census block reported as served to the FCC, but that may contain some unserved addresses,
• Likely Served: Addresses in an area that is likely served, or
• Funded: Addresses in an area that is funded by a state, local or federally funded project (excluding satellite).
“Our goal is to be as inclusive as possible and to collect as much information as possible during the comment period to develop a more accurate analysis of broadband availability in West Virginia,” said Robert L. Morris, Jr., Chairman of the Broadband Enhancement Council.
Economic Development particularly wants data to narrow the number of addresses identified as “Likely Unserved” and “Likely Served,” to reclassify them as either unserved or served. After the conclusion of this request for comment, the department intends to publish a revised Target Area Map.
The Preliminary Target Area Map and additional details on West Virginia’s Request for Comment Regarding Unserved Areas are available at broadband.wv.gov. o
