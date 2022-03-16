SOUTH CHARLESTON — While more bucks went home with Hampshire hunters last year, overall deer totals were off here and across the state.
West Virginia’s Division of Natural Resources reports that hunters took 105,278 deer across all seasons in 2021, including the 3-day heritage season this January. That’s 1.5% below 2020’s total and not quite 1% less than the 5-year average.
Hampshire’s total across buck, antlerless, muzzleloader, archer and heritage season hit 3,109, a 2.5% drop from 2020’s 3,189.
Hunters in Hampshire took down more bucks in 2021 (1,475) than 2020 (1,382), but the antlerless kill dropped by 100 and archery was off slightly as well.
A breakdown of the combined 2021 deer seasons reveals a total of 42,143 bucks harvested during the traditional buck firearm season, 27,614 antlerless deer during all antlerless firearm hunting seasons and 31,319 deer harvested during the urban and regular archery/crossbow seasons.
In addition, 3,569 deer were taken during the muzzleloader season and 633 deer with primitive bow and muzzleloader weapons during the Mountaineer Heritage season.
Antlerless season
During the 2021 antlerless deer seasons, hunters harvested 27,614 deer. The harvest was 12% less than the 31,255 in 2020 and 10% below the 5-year average of 30,708.
“It is important to note that the antlerless harvest is the key component to any deer management strategy, as it controls the future deer population,” Wildlife Resources Head Paul Johansen said.
2021’s Top 5 counties for antlerless deer harvest were Preston (1,327), Jackson (1,092), Mason (1,078), Upshur (1,048) and Hampshire (1,031).
Muzzleloader season
The 2021 muzzleloader harvest of 3,569, which does not include Mountaineer Heritage season, was nearly a 3rd below the 2020 harvest of 5,227 and was 22% below the 5-year average of 4,600.
The top 10 counties ranged from Jackson (140) down to Barbour and Mason (107 each). Hampshire had 99.
Archery season
Bow and crossbow hunters harvested 31,319 deer, which does not include 43 taken during Mountaineer Heritage season. The 2021 harvest was less than 1% below the 2020 harvest of 31,594 and 8% above the 5-year average archery season harvest of 29,058.
The proportion of the harvest taken using a crossbow increased and was higher than deer taken by a bow for the 5th year in a row.
Hampshire’s archery total was 49. The top county was Preston with 1,257.
