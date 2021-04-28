LANDON RINKER
2013-2021
VAN BUREN, Ohio — The boy who wasn’t supposed to live 2 years made it to 7-and-a-half.
Landon James Rinker died peacefully in his mother’s arms last Thursday, nearly 4 years after his twin brother, Nolan Ross, lost his battle with lissencephaly, a brain disorder the boys were born with.
Their heroic struggle made heroes of their parents, Melody and Romney native Justin Rinker, who inspired folks around them and all across the nation with their efforts to bring a normal life to the family that also included the twins’ older brother Karson and their younger sister Isabella.
Melody shared the family’s story on her blog, Mama Laughs, in achingly candid posts through all the ups and downs.
“My biggest comfort today is knowing that this time, instead of death splitting them up, it brought them back together,” she wrote after Landon’s passing last Thursday night.
Death came at 9:52 p.m. Thursday, less than 2 hours after dad Justin made his way back home from a work assignment and Grandparents Steve and Dee Dee Rinker arrived from Romney.
The lissencephaly that Nolan and Landon were born with on Sept. 17, 2013, meant, essentially, that the surface of their brains was smooth instead of being crisscrossed by folds and grooves.
The genetic condition was caused by a defective migration of nerves during their embryonic development.
Doctors put their life expectancy at less than 2 years.
On their 1st birthday, Justin and Melody created a hero challenge for those who knew their story, asking friends, families and followers to do something good for someone.
“We saw this as an opportunity to give back with their help,” Melody said at the time. “Not that there aren’t a ton of needs for the boys, but those are never going to end.”
For their part of the challenge, the Rinkers made donations to their local police, fire and EMS services.
Nolan’s life ended on Sept. 5, 2017, just 12 days shy of his 4th birthday.
“His days on Earth were too few, but he was loved by so many,” his parents said in Nolan’s obituary.
Services for Landon will be at 4 p.m. Friday at Coldren Crates Funeral Home in Findlay, Ohio, with visitation for 2 hours beforehand.
After the service, those gathered will release blue balloons (weather permitting) in Landon’s memory, just as they launched green balloons for Nolan 4 years ago.
“For those who cannot attend, please feel free to join us from your home in releasing a blue balloon, placing a blue rock, or planting a blue flower,” Melody wrote, asking for photos to be sent to her as keepsakes.
The Rinkers plan to make donations in Landon’s memory to the Make-A-Wish Foundation and Awakening Minds Art.
Landon’s complete obituary can be found on Page 2A.
